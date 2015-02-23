Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 SSBV Rovsing A/S :
* Said on Friday H1 2014/2015 revenue 8.7 million Danish crowns ($1.32 million) versus 5.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 0.9 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns
* Maintains outlook for FY 2014/2015 of an increase in revenue and improved profit in comparison to FY 2013/2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.5807 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: