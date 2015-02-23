BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
Feb 23 Hsbc
* Ceo says will continue to work on simplifying firm, doesn't rule out more disposals
* Hsbc ceo says doesn't think bank is too big to manage
* Hsbc ceo says bonus affected by 1.75 million stg by fx fines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"