BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Lokman Hekim Engurusag Saglik Turizm Egitim Hizmetleri ve Insaat Taahhut AS :
* Reported on Monday that FY 2014 revenue of 125 million lira ($50.47 million) versus 107.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2 million lira versus net loss of 724,125 lira year ago
* FY 2014 cash flow from operating activities 6.2 million lira versus 8.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.4767 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.