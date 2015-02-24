BRIEF-Kungsleden extends credit commitment at lower commitment fee
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS EXTENDED A CREDIT COMMITMENT AT A LOWER COMMITMENT FEE
Feb 24Prima Industrie SpA :
* Announced on Monday that it has signed a medium-long term loan contract with banks for a total value of 60 million euros ($67.94 million)
* The company will receive an amortizing loan of 40 million euros due on June 30, 2021 and a revolving credit facilities of 20 million euros due on Dec. 31, 2019
* The loan, structured as a 'club Deal', has been signed with a pool of Italian banks, including Unicredit SpA, as a global coordinator, Banca IMI SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA , and BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS EXTENDED A CREDIT COMMITMENT AT A LOWER COMMITMENT FEE
By Christina Martin May 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday as an overnight decline in commodity prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy, while the Philippines extended gains on positive inflation data. Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 7 percent in opening trades, and copper held near four-month lows, following its biggest one-day drop in 20 months in the previous session. Oil prices fell further on Friday to be