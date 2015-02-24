Feb 24Prima Industrie SpA :

* Announced on Monday that it has signed a medium-long term loan contract with banks for a total value of 60 million euros ($67.94 million)

* The company will receive an amortizing loan of 40 million euros due on June 30, 2021 and a revolving credit facilities of 20 million euros due on Dec. 31, 2019

* The loan, structured as a 'club Deal', has been signed with a pool of Italian banks, including Unicredit SpA, as a global coordinator, Banca IMI SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA , and BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)