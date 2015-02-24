Feb 24 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to launch a bond issuance program and plans to issue up to 50 million zlotys ($13.6 million) in bonds

* Will issue up to 20 mln zlotys in bonds in the first part of the program

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)