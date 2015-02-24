(Adding the full name of the issuer in the headline)
Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Popolare SC
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 31, 2022
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 99.9170
Reoffer price 99.9170
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Aletti, CMZ, LBBW, Medio, Natixis & RBS
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN IT0005090516
