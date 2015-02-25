MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Bonduelle SAS :
* H1 revenue 1.02 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 987.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit increases by 30 percent at 36.4 million euros
* Raise of annual objective of profitability
* Sees FY current operating result of 110 - 115 million euros
* H1 current operating result records a sharp increase of + 12.4 percent at 66.5 million of euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.