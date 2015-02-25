Feb 25 XXL ASA :

* XXL Q4 revenues 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($197.70 million) (Q3 2014 1.42 billion crowns)

* Sees it will be an achievement to deliver positive EBITDA in 2015

* Expects EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share for 2014