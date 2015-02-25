MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 XXL ASA :
* XXL Q4 revenues 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($197.70 million) (Q3 2014 1.42 billion crowns)
* Sees it will be an achievement to deliver positive EBITDA in 2015
* Expects EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses
* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share for 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1ahtCm4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5880 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.