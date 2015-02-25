MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Delko SA :
* Q4 revenue 109 million zlotys ($29.8 million) versus 115.5 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q4 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6630 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.