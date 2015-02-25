MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 1.25 billion Swedish crowns ($148.90 million) versus 1.31 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 operating income 73.5 million crowns versus 57.2 million crowns year ago
* The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2014 of 1.30 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3947 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.