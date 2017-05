Feb 25 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue 10.3 million euros ($11.7 million)

* FY 2014 net profit 17.1 million euros

* FY 2014 negative EBITDA 2.5 million euros

* Gross asset value 422.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* Expects total investment in portfolio assets of about 27 million euros in 2015 and additional 12 million euros in subsequent years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)