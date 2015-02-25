BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 Silva Capital Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Towarzystwo Finansowe MIBROK Sp. z o.o. reduced its stake in the company to 30.26 pct from 38.46 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago