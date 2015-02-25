BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
(Danske Bank)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 4,2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.875
Reoffer price 99.875
Reoffer yield 0.274 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 34.7 bps
Over the zero pct April 2020,OBL
Payment Date March 4,2015
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, Danske Bank (B&D) & Natixis
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English & Danish
ISIN XS1197037515
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago