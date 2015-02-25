Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

(Danske Bank)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 4,2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.875

Reoffer price 99.875

Reoffer yield 0.274 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 34.7 bps

Over the zero pct April 2020,OBL

Payment Date March 4,2015

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, Danske Bank (B&D) & Natixis

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & Danish

ISIN XS1197037515

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)