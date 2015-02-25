Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kingdom of Spain (Spain)

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 30,2030

Coupon 1.95 pct

Issue price 99.596

Reoffer price 99.596

Reoffer yield 1.981 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 4,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BBVA & BNPP

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Public Debt Market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES00000127A2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)