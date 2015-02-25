BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kingdom of Spain (Spain)
Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 30,2030
Coupon 1.95 pct
Issue price 99.596
Reoffer price 99.596
Reoffer yield 1.981 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date March 4,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BBVA & BNPP
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Public Debt Market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES00000127A2
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago