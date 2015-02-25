BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unitymedia Hessen GMBH & CO. KG
(Unitymedia Hessen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 15,2027
Coupon 3.500 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.500 pct
Spread 305 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.5pct July 2027 DBR
Payment Date March 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPM & RBS
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
RegS ISIN XS1197205591
144A ISIN XS1197206052
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.