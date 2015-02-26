BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 11.0 million Danish crowns ($1.67 million) vs 11.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 1.97 million crowns vs loss 4.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 2.6 million crowns vs loss 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2014/15 revenue of 23.7 million crowns and a pre-tax loss of about 2.4 million crowns
* An uncertainty around revenue during the remainder of 2014/15 widens the range of the expected pre-tax loss to 2.4 - 4.0 million crowns
* Works towards 2015/16 pre-tax profit of about 1 million crowns
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen