Feb 26 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 11.0 million Danish crowns ($1.67 million) vs 11.2 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 1.97 million crowns vs loss 4.0 million crowns year ago

* H1 pre-tax loss 2.6 million crowns vs loss 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2014/15 revenue of 23.7 million crowns and a pre-tax loss of about 2.4 million crowns

* An uncertainty around revenue during the remainder of 2014/15 widens the range of the expected pre-tax loss to 2.4 - 4.0 million crowns

* Works towards 2015/16 pre-tax profit of about 1 million crowns

($1 = 6.5712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)