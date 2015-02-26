BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Apranga APB :
* Q4 2014 EBITDA of 16.86 million Lithuanian litas ($5.91 million) versus 17.24 million litas year ago
* Q4 2014 net sales of 142.18 million litas versus 130.14 million litas year ago
* Q4 profit for the period 10.11 million litas versus 10.30 million litas year ago
* Q4 like-to-like sales 2.1 pct versus 1.5 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen