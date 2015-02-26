BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Wednesday another collaboration with Dennaton Games, this time for Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
* Collaboration consists of two free updates that are acquired by purchasing Hotline Miami 2 or its deluxe version on Steam from Feb. 25 and onwards
* The two updates are called Hotline Miami Mask Pack and the Jacket Character Pack
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen