BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Abpol Company Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Andrzej Braula, Abpol Company Polska's chairman of the management board, reduced his stake in the company to 41.44 pct from 50.19 pct via sale of 362,410 shares
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen