BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Groclin SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Maria Drzymala reduces her stake in the company to 4.98 pct from 9.77 pct via a sale of 554,592 shares
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen