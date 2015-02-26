Feb 26 Sorin SpA :

* Sorin and Cyberonics announce their merger plan to create a new medical technologies company with a combined equity value of about $2.7 billion based on the closing price of Sorin and Cyberonics shares on Feb. 25

* The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by both boards

* Sorin and Cyberonics will combine under a newly formed holding company, NewCo, which the parties will name prior to closing

* Each Cyberonics stockholder will receive one ordinary share of NewCo for every share of Cyberonics owned and each Sorin shareholder will receive a fixed ratio of 0.0472 ordinary shares of NewCo for every Sorin share owned

* Following completion of the transaction Sorin shareholders will own approximately 46 percent of NewCo, and Cyberonics shareholders will own approximately 54 percent, on a fully diluted basis

* NewCo, which will be domiciled in the UK and will apply for dual-listing on NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Sorin shares will cease trading on the Borsa Italiana (MTA)

* NewCo will operate as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Clamart (France) and Houston (U.S.) respectively

* The transaction is currently expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2015

* Mittel SpA and Equinox Two SCA, which control Bios SpA and Tower 6 Bis Sarl, holding in total 25.6 percent of Sorin's shares, have entered into a support agreement with Cyberonics under which they will vote for the transaction

* Mittel SpA and Equinox Two Sca are expected to hold approximately 11.5 percent of NewCo's ordinary shares following the closing of the proposed transaction

