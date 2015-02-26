BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty Holding appoints Göran Barsby as new chairman of board, as of May 9
* APPOINTS GÖRAN BARSBY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AS OF MAY 9
Feb 26 e-Muzyka SA :
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2014 revenue was 16.9 million zlotys ($4.6 million) versus 15.9 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6582 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APPOINTS GÖRAN BARSBY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AS OF MAY 9
* Says it plans to issue about 50 million new shares of its common stock