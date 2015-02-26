BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches
Feb 26 Allianz SE
* CEO says PIMCO investor outflow in Feb so far running at about Jan level
* CEO says PIMCO not just seeing outflows but also inflows, which makes me optimistic
* CEO says does not see Allianz doing big takeovers
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches