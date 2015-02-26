BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26Imvest SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that on Feb. 18 Astrim SpA and Lujan SpA changed their ownership of the company's share capital
* Astrim SpA has sold a total of 1,420,000 of company's shares
* Lujan SpA has acquired a total of 1,420,000 of company's shares
* Following the transaction Astrim holds 46.16 pct and Lujan holds 17.83 pct of Imvest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: