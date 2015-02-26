BRIEF-Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 57.3 pct y/y
* Says it sold 1,663 vehicles in April versus 3,893 vehicles year ago
(Corrects Q4 revenue figure in third bullet point to 127.4 million zlotys from 128.5 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement)
Feb 25 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Q4 net profit 4.2 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.7 million zlotys versus 6.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 revenue 127.4 million zlotys versus 105.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Source text for correction: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6589 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PATTANI, Thailand, May 9 A bomb exploded in front of a supermarket on Tuesday in the Thai city of Pattani, wounding about 20 people, a military spokesman said, in what appeared to be the latest attack by Muslim separatists in the south of the predominantly Buddhist country.