Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 5,2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.940

Reoffer yield 0.137 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date March 5,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP(B&D), BRED & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1(Moody's) & AA(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

