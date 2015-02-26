BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.
Guarantor UniCredit OBG srl
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2025
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.118
Yield 0.841 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date March 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Natixis, RBS, SG CIB,
& UniCredit
Ratings AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN IT0005090813
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.