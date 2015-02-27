Feb 27 Bank Of Ireland
* Fy underlying profit before tax of 921 million euros
versus 569 million euro loss a year ago
* Fy impairments 542 million euros versus 1.665 billion year
ago
* Fy net interest margin 2.11 percent versus 2.05 at
end-june, loan to deposit ratio 110 percent
* Net loan book 82 billion eur versus 85 billion at end-june
* H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 14.8 percent, basel iii fully
loaded 9.3 percent
* Bank of ireland says well positioned for sustainable
profitable growth in 2015 and beyond, economies favourable
* Mortgage provision reversal of 280 million euros on
changes to provisioning assumptions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)