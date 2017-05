Feb 27 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Thursday H2 net sales 643 million euros ($721 million) versus 621.7 million euros year ago

* H2 net profit 33.2 million euros versus loss 41.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 126.2 million euros versus 123.1 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of about 5 percent (excluding the incorporation of recently acquired Royal Hotel), and FY 2015 EBITDA growth of about 25 percent-30 percent Source text for Eikon:

