BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.62 million) versus 7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.8 million euros versus loss 1.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros
* Operating profit of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014
* No dividend for financial period 2014 will be paid to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
