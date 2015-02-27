Feb 27 Ixonos Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.62 million) versus 7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.8 million euros versus loss 1.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros

* Operating profit of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014

* No dividend for financial period 2014 will be paid to shareholders