Feb 27 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Proposes share capital increase by a maximum of 129.2 million euros ($144.7 million), through the issuance of a maximum of 129.2 million shares

* Shares to be issued at a nominal value of 1 euro per share and a minimum issue premium of 5 euros per issued share

($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)