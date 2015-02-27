ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Stresscompany AB publ :
* FY revenue 0 million Swedish crowns versus 0 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 5.3 million crowns ($635,492) versus loss of 6.1 million crowns
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3400 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected Source text (http://bit.ly/2peBxYe) Further company coverage: