Feb 27 Mediacap SA :

* Said on Thursday it filed to Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) an application for listing of its series A, B, C shares and rights to series E shares on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* As part of the application the company will issue a maximum of 1,600,000 series E shares with a nominal value of 0.05 zlotys per share

