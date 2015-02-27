BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27Hyperion SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q4 revenue of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.30 million) versus 3.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 873,000 zlotys versus net profit of 776,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA of 790,000 zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6985 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: