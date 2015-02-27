(Corrects the H2 net loss figures to 39.76 million euros versus loss of 14.36 million euros year ago. A Hellenic Sugar Industry spokesman corrected a statement earlier issued by the company)

Feb 27 Hellenic Sugar Industry SA

* H2 turnover down by 7.84 percent at 90.62 million euros ($101.61 million)

* H2 EBITDA loss at 25.52 million euros versus loss of 4.90 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss of 39.76 million euros versus loss of 14.36 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 2.32 million euros versus 18.46 million euros year ago

