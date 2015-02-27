ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Thursday that due to an incorrect classification of costs and expenses, there have been certain irregularities in the company's financial statements in FY 2009-2014
* These irregularities overvalued the capital group's assets and inflated its financial results in the period mentioned before
* The total value of the irregularities in that period has amounted to over 21 million zlotys ($5.7 million)
* Due to the above, the company's FY 2014 financial result will be lowered by 2.3 million zlotys
($1 = 3.6959 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected