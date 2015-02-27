BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27Jubii Europe NV :
* FY 2014 EBITDA -433 thousand euros (loss of $486,000) vs 78 thousand euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBIT -433 thousand euros vs 78 thousand euros year ago
* FY 2014 net result -349 thousand euros vs 149 thousand euros year ago
* Will continue liquidation process; however, detailed time schedule for completion of this process cannot be provided at present
Source text: bit.ly/1C3g0GA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: