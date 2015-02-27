Feb 27Jubii Europe NV :

* FY 2014 EBITDA -433 thousand euros (loss of $486,000) vs 78 thousand euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBIT -433 thousand euros vs 78 thousand euros year ago

* FY 2014 net result -349 thousand euros vs 149 thousand euros year ago

* Will continue liquidation process; however, detailed time schedule for completion of this process cannot be provided at present

Source text: bit.ly/1C3g0GA

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)