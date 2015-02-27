BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 mln
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
Feb 27Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* For FY 2014/2015 esentially maintains previous year's forecast on expected development of company
* FY 2014/2015 revenue will be level with the prior year figures
* FY 2014/2015 net income will be in seven-figure range
* Deviates from previous forecast in one respect: FY cash flows from operating activities to remain positive, but below prior-year level
Source text - bit.ly/1AfH5ja
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
* Asbury Automotive Group, Inc announces appointment of Sean D. Goodman as chief financial officer