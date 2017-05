Feb 27 Gubernija Ab :

* 2014 loss before tax 1.34 million lithuanian litas ($469,582) versus loss of 1.25 million litas year ago

* Q4 loss before tax 1.1 million litas versus loss of 906,000 litas year ago

* 2014 income from sales 39.4 million litas versus 40.3 million litas year ago

* Q4 sales income 8.5 million litas versus 8.9 million litas year ago

* Q4 loss from continuing operations of 1.07 million litas versus loss of 874,000 litas year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)