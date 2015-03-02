Mar 2Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :
* Said on Saturday its Q4 revenue is 155.7 million
Lithuanian litas ($54.56 million) versus 151.3 million litas
year ago
* Q4 net profit 14.3 million litas versus loss of 5.6
million litas year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 24 million litas versus 1.9 million litas year
ago
* Said that Q4 result was positively influenced by current
price increase of dairy products in the world markets, which
allowed to reduce provision for inventories
* Said initially planned profitability was not achieved
because of the weak dairy products demand and low prices in the
global markets and closed Russian market in the second half of
2014
($1 = 2.8536 litas)
