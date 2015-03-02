Mar 2 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Said on Saturday FY 2014 sales of 379 million Lithuanian litas ($132.81 million), up 4 pct
versus year ago
* Revenue growth was impacted by a fall in dairy product prices on the global market, as
well as a decrease in demand and the subsequent embargo introduced by the Russian Federation
* FY 2014 net profit 11 million litas, down 14 pct from the previous year
* FY 2014 EBITDA 21.4 million litas, down 11 pct from the previous year
* Q4 revenue 99.8 million litas versus 100 million litas year ago
* Q4 net profit 6.3 million litas versus 3.2 million litas year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Aub3jp
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8536 litas)
(Gdynia Newsroom)