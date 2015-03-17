LIVESTOCK-Cattle mixed on technicals as beef prices rise

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended narrowly mixed on Wednesday, with most contracts trimming earlier steep losses in technically driven trade as wholesale beef prices continued to rise, traders and analysts said. Thinly traded feeder cattle futures were mostly 1 percent lower. Lean hogs declined after reaching a roughly one-month high on Tuesday, dragged down by recent losses in cattle. "It's more technical than fu