BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Yunsa Yunlu Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Said on Friday board of directors proposed FY 2014 dividend of 0.51 lira per share
* Proposed dividend will be paid on March 30
