March 2 Tele-Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 58.5 million zlotys ($15.8 million) versus 47.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 operating profit was 1.4 million zlotys versus a loss of 2.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 3.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 974,000 zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA was 20.8 million zlotys versus forecasted by the company 23.1 million zlotys

* FY 2014 net profit was 10.3 million zlotys versus forecasted by the company 9.5 million zlotys

* Due to lower proceeds from issue of series E shares may revise its FY 2015 financial forecast issued on Oct. 21, 2013

* According to the financial forecast issued on Oct. 21, 2013, sees FY 2015 revenue of 364.5 million zlotys, EBITDA of 29.7 million zlotys and net profit of 14.3 million zlotys

($1 = 3.7143 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)