BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Saturday it signed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of its unit Hygienika Dystrybucja SA (formerly Mr. House Europe SA) to Mezzo Capital SA
* Sale price was set at 21.9 million zlotys ($5.9 million)
* Preliminary agreement was signed on Dec. 2, 2014
($1 = 3.7134 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
