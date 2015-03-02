March 2 Digital Bros SpA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 2014/2015 revenue of 61
million euros ($68.3 million), down 25.7 percent year on year
* H1 2014/2015 EBITDA is 7.5 million euros, up 48 percent
year on year
* H1 2014/2015 net profit is 3.9 million euros versus 1.6
million euros a year ago
* Sees revenue increase in H2 2014/2015 after PAYDAY2 DLC's
release and the two versions of PAYDAY2: Crimeware Edition for
the SonyPlaystation 4 and Microsoft XBoxOne consoles releases in
Q4
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
