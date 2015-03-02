BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Baron de Ley SA :
* Said on Saturday H2 net sales 46.6 million euros ($52.1 million) versus 44.1 million euros year ago
* H2 net profit 16.4 million euros versus 8.9 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :