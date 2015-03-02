BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2Snaige :
* Reported on Friday Q4 sales revenue of 30.4 million Lithuanian litas ($10.65 million) vs 33.8 million litas year ago
* Q4 loss for period of 3.9 million litas vs loss of 14.2 million litas year ago Source text: bit.ly/18DIBpH Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :