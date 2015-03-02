BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Saturday that it resolved to issue series J bonds of total value of 6 million zlotys ($1.6 million) via a public offer
* Subscription period for series J bonds is due to start on March 3
($1 = 3.7130 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :