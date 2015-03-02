BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
March 2 Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Friday Q4 revenue was 597,595 zlotys ($161,050)
* Q4 operating profit was 9,421 zlotys
* Q4 net profit was 261,175 zlotys
($1 = 3.7107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016